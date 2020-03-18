Free Videos

Start with the above Primer - This is especially good for those who have not evangelized with us before. Maybe you are nervous about getting out there and maybe you just want a quick primer before you hit the streets. This video isn't a substitute for the Introduction to Evangelization course in our school. It’s important for you to receive that ongoing formation to go deeper in these subjects. But, it's enough to get you started so you don't have to wait to evangelize until you go through all our training. We want you to strike while the iron is hot, while that zeal of the Holy Spirit is within you. So, that is what the Primer video is for, to get ready for your first outing or two.

Here are some training videos that teach the basics of the SPSE method of non-confrontational evangelization. We've found this method very successful and you can get started with the basics right away!

Lesson 1: The Basics



1.1 Summary





Evangelization means “to proclaim the good news.” The good news is that God genuinely and passionately desires the salvation of sinners. Evangelization proclaims this mercy, for evangelization is the proclamation of the good news of salvation in Jesus Christ. Jesus is the Messiah (the Savior and King anointed by God) who came to effectively deliver mankind from all forms of slavery, especially the worst forms of slavery, slavery to the devil and to sin. He did this through His death and resurrection which won forgiveness and new life for us; as disciples of Jesus we are sent to proclaim this and call all to accept salvation into eternal life through living a new life of faith in Him. Evangelists must proclaim the good news both through the witness of a holy life, and through words spoken in love.

Dr. Mary Healy Dr. Mary Healy is professor of Sacred Scripture at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit and an international speaker on topics related to Scripture, evangelization, healing, and the spiritual life. She is a general editor of the Catholic Commentary on Sacred Scripture and author of two of its volumes, The Gospel of Mark and Hebrews. Her other books include Men and Women Are from Eden: A Study Guide to John Paul II's Theology of the Body and Healing: Bringing the Gift of God’s Mercy to the World. Dr. Healy is chair of the Doctrinal Commission of International Catholic Charismatic Renewal Services in Rome. She serves the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian unity as a member of the Pentecostal-Catholic International Dialogue. In 2014 Pope Francis appointed her as one of the first three women ever to serve on the Pontifical Biblical Commission.

1.2 Introduction: Mercy for Sinners



Dr. Mary Healy talks about God's mercy for sinners

-

1.3 What Is Evangelization?



Dr. Mary Healy discusses the meaning of evangelization and the basic message of the Gospel

-

1.4 Witness of Life and Proclamation with Words



Dr. Mary Healy discusses the evangelical importance of holiness and preaching

-

1.5 Prayer and Four-Step Method



Dr. Mary Healy discusses the importance of prayer and the four-step model of evangelization used by SPEI

-

1.6 Final Thoughts





Who are evangelists? They are disciples of Jesus. They are sent out. They bring peace. They spend time with people they evangelize - they eat and drink with them. They heal the sick. They proclaim the gospel. The evangelist presents the Way of Life, the Way that follows Christ, with the promises of the Holy Spirit in this life, and eternal life in the next; and he warns of the way of death, the way that follows the devil and his fallen angels, with the consequences of vanity and falsehood in this life, and eternal death in the next. To access the full lesson, please click the lesson reading button below.

1.7 Practical Activity



- Patrick Brennan challenges you to do the first practical activity of this training course

1.8 Study Questions





To access the study questions, please click the lesson reading button below.

Continue our Introduction to Evangelization course



