Our Purpose

We teach you how to be an effective evangelist, to proclaim the Gospel and demonstrate the Kingdom of God, and to invite those who repent and believe in the Gospel into the Body of Christ, the Church. We teach ordinary disciples how to change the world. To help you live out the Great Commission: make disciples of all nations



Evangelization is our identity and mission as baptized Christians. And at this unique time in history, the Church is calling us to the work of making disciples by becoming again like the first disciples. We want to train, equip and mobilize you to live out your vocation! To help you learn and apply the best practices of evangelization



You can use our training and resources to evangelize the members of your parish. Even among Mass-going Catholics, it can be a long time since they've heard the gospel, and now is the time to reignite a fire in everyone's faith by telling them the saving works of Jesus Christ. To bring our training & resources to your parish, campus, or workplace

