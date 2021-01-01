Saint PAUL SCHOOL OF EVANGELIZATION

 

Our mission is to train, equip, and mobilize Catholics for the urgent work of evangelization

 

 

 

OUR APPROACH

TrainEquipMobilize

 

Student Benefits

Exclusive partner products and discounts

Evangelization courses and training modules

Live training video conferences

 

Street Ready Phone Interviews

Printable pamphlets and tracts

Free shipping

 

 

And more

 


STATISTICS


2300+

Registered Students

105+

Video Lessons
 

 


5000+

Evangelists
 

10+

World Class Teachers

 

CATECHISM

CCC 905

Lay people...fulfill their prophetic mission by evangelization, that is, the proclamation of Christ by word and the testimony of life. For lay people, this evangelization...acquires a specific property and peculiar efficacy because it is accomplished in the ordinary circumstances of the world. This witness of life, however, is not the sole element in the apostolate; the true apostle is on the lookout for occasions of announcing Christ by word, either to unbelievers...or to the faithful.

CCC 1816

The disciple of Christ must not only keep the faith and live on it, but also profess it, confidently bear witness to it, and spread it... Service of and witness to the faith are necessary for salvation.



 

Our Purpose

We teach you how to be an effective evangelist, to proclaim the Gospel and demonstrate the Kingdom of God, and to invite those who repent and believe in the Gospel into the Body of Christ, the Church. We teach ordinary disciples how to change the world.To help you live out the Great Commission: make disciples of all nations
 

 

Evangelization is our identity and mission as baptized Christians. And at this unique time in history, the Church is calling us to the work of making disciples by becoming again like the first disciples. We want to train, equip and mobilize you to live out your vocation!To help you learn and apply the best practices of evangelization
 

 

You can use our training and resources to evangelize the members of your parish. Even among Mass-going Catholics, it can be a long time since they've heard the gospel, and now is the time to reignite a fire in everyone's faith by telling them the saving works of Jesus Christ.To bring our training & resources to your parish, campus, or workplace
 

 

Reach out to those on your campus or in your workplace. We offer you free tools like printable pamphlets and free Catholic books so that you can make the maximum impact on the people you work with or study with in your everyday life.

 

Endorsements

His Eminence Raymond Leo Cardinal Burke

"I'm very happy to express my deepest esteem for St. Paul Evangelization. This apostolate is doing a tremendous work in bringing Christ and His truth and love to all parts of the United States and throughout the world. I give my wholehearted support to the work and I pray for it daily that it will continue and grow for the sake of the salvation of many souls."

Read more

His Eminence Francis Cardinal Arinze

"May God bless all the efforts of those who organize St. Paul Evangelization, those who engage in it, and those who profit from this form of witness to Christ."

Read more

His Eminence Joseph William Cardinal Tobin

"This apostolate is certainly helping to fulfill the Great Commission by bolstering the confidence of Catholics in a non-confrontational approach to evangelizing people in their local community."

Read more

Most Reverend Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron

"One of the methods [of evangelization] I would like to recommend is the work of St. Paul Evangelization … I, having personally participated in their work of street evangelization, enthusiastically endorse this group... I encourage you to join me in offering your prayers and support for this organization."

Read more

Most Reverend Bishop Earl A. Boyea

"It is always good to acclaim the zeal and energy and faith of those who wish to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ. We are all responsible for announcing that Gospel. One group which is doing this work quite forthrightly in the world is St. Paul Evangelization."

Read more

Most Reverend Bishop Daniel E. Thomas

"I...highly encourage you to use this ministry as a vibrant form of evangelization for the Catholic Church."

Read more

 

