Welcome evangelists!

Hi friend of SPSE,

Thank you for visiting our “Welcome to the Team” page. It is designed for new team members who have been added to a team by one of our team leaders. If you are seeing this message, our website was unable to identify which team you are a member of, but please browse the links below which contain some onboarding requirements and recommendations.

You are on this page because you received an email when someone added you to their team. Whether you are a brand new member or have been on this team for some time we are happy to have you on board! In order to help you succeed we have some onboarding requirements and recommendations listed below.

Code of Conduct (Required) Click here to sign our code of conduct, a requirement for all evangelists. We ask all evangelists to complete our code of conduct form before evangelizing with a team. If you complete the electronic version it will automatically be added to your team leader’s records. No need to print it out.





Partner with us (Optional) A free or paid account gives you full access to our online School of Evangelization with courses, training modules, and evangelization resources, online and printable training guides, access to future courses as they are released, live training video conferences, and Street Ready Evangelization Calls (over-the-phone coaching in the four Basic Skills of Evangelization). Courses include Basic Evangelization Training, Evangelical Apologetics, Fr. John Hardon’s Basic Catholic Catechism Course.