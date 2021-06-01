Training and Coaching

Introduction to Evangelization Video Series
Most comprehensive
- This video series contains six courses and includes instructors Dr. Mary Healy, Peter Herbek, and Pete Burak
- These courses introduce the fundamentals of evangelization and the whole series is available for both our paid and free accounts
- Partnering with us at $25/month is recommended
Virtual Street Evangelization Workshop
Live and interactive
- Attend a live 3-hour zoom workshop with our national staff and other SPSE evangelists around the world
- Receive free t-shirt, nametag, and booklet for Marian consecration upon completion of workshop and survey
7–minute primer video
Quickest
- Watch a quick 7–minute video designed to equip you with a basic understanding of our model and evangelization methods
- This video is good for getting you started but it does not contain our full training
Street Ready Evangelization Call
Private coaching
- Schedule a time to speak with our national director of St. Paul Street Evangelization to test your evangelization skills over the phone
- Available to everyone with a school account