Catechism Courses

Four different presenters discuss the teachings of the Catholic Church. Fr. Mahan discusses the current Catechism of the Catholic Church. Fr. Hardon’s course is based on the Fr. Hardon Catechism, which came out several years before the current Catechism of the Catholic Church. Fr. Jackson’s course is based on the Baltimore Catechism, which came out in the late 1800s for the education of American Catholics. St. Thomas Aquinas presents his own catechetical material which he developed while teaching theology at the University of Paris.

Click here for all St. Paul School of Evangelization courses

