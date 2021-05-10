Introduction to Evangelization Video Series ▲
These courses introduce the fundamentals of evangelization. Topics include the basic meaning of evangelization, identifying the kerygma, how to give personal testimony, the spiritual life of the evangelist, and more. Introduction to Evangelization is the first part of the larger Basic Evangelization Training video series. Videos: 3½ hrs (approx.) Practical activities: 8¼ hrs (approx.)
INTRO VIDEO
Presented by Patrick Brennan
Videos: 3 mins 29 secs
COURSE 2
INTRO TO THE KERYGMA
Presented by Peter Herbeck
Everyone longs for God, and the gospel of Jesus Christ answers that longing by showing us the way to Him. Kerygma means “preaching,” and is equivalent to the gospel message itself, which should be preached with joy and conviction.
Videos: 38 mins 16 secs. Practical activities: 1½ hrs (approx.)
COURSE 4
BASIC EVANGELIZATION STRATEGIES
Presented by Patrick Brennan
It’s very common to be afraid of sharing our faith with others. But with the help of the Holy Spirit, such fear can be overcome. In the work of evangelization, conversation is central.
Videos: 47 mins. Practical activities: 1½ hrs (approx.)
COURSE 5
INTRO TO THE SPIRITUAL LIFE OF THE EVANGELIST
Presented by Beth Schuele
If we want to be faithful, effective evangelists, we need to have a strong spiritual life. First, this means that we have to pray daily. Prayer is to the soul, what air is to the lungs.
Videos: 53 mins 06 secs. Practical activities: 2½ hrs (approx.)
COURSE 6
INTRODUCTION TO A NEW PENTECOST
Presented by Pete Burak
Because of the life, death, resurrection, and ascension of Jesus Christ, we have access to the life and power of God, the Holy Spirit. On the day of Pentecost, the Holy Spirit first came upon the Church, and equipped her for the work of evangelization.
Videos: 33 mins 19 secs. Practical activities: 1½ hrs (approx.)
WRAPPING UP
Finish up this video series with our final exam and then optionally request a certificate of completion or take our popular Street Ready Phone Interview.
One Good Reason Video Series ▼
These courses explain the “One Good Reason” method of conversational evangelization. You will learn to engage with groups of people including atheists, protestants, and even fellow Catholics. One Good Reason is the second part of the larger Basic Evangelization Training video series. Videos: 5 hrs (approx.) Practical activities: 11½ hrs (approx.)
INTRO VIDEO
Presented by Bob Wilson
Videos: 4 mins 30 secs
COURSE 1
INTRODUCTION TO ONE GOOD REASON
Presented by Mark Hornbacher and Brian Lee
Truth is among the highest goods of human life. This is so obvious that almost everyone at least gives lip-service to truth. Few, however, engage in an honest pursuit of the truth, and even fewer do so without hypocrisy.
Videos: 35 mins 43 secs. Practical activities: 1½ hrs (approx.)
COURSE 2
ONE GOOD REASON FOR ATHEISTS
Presented by Pat Flynn
Atheism—the denial of God—is unfortunately quite common. There are four basic kinds of atheism: emotional, intellectual, indifferent and practical. We can use many arguments to respond to atheists.
Videos: 1 hr 09 mins. Practical activities: 2½ hrs (approx.)
COURSE 3
ONE GOOD REASON FOR NON-CHRISTIAN BELIEVERS
Presented by Carlos Bersabe
“All men by nature desire to know” (Aristotle). Despite respective differences, one thing unites “non-Christian Believers in God:” All, at least on some level, recognize and yearn for “something greater.”
Videos: 1 hr. Practical activities: 2½ hrs (approx.)
COURSE 4
ONE GOOD REASON FOR PROTESTANTS
Presented by Bob Wilson
Protestants are baptized Christians but they do not enjoy full ecclesial communion with the Catholic Church. They generally follow the principal figures of the Protestant Reformation of the 16th century…
Videos: 55 mins. Practical activities: 2½ hrs (approx.)
COURSE 5
ONE GOOD REASON FOR CATHOLICS
Presented by Dan Marcum
Many Catholics, for various reasons, have strayed from the faith or completely fallen away. Some have adopted beliefs from the secular world – regarding same sex marriage, birth control, or abortion…
Videos: 1 hr 05 mins. Practical activities: 2½ hrs (approx.)
WRAPPING UP
Finish up this video series with our final exam and then optionally request a certificate of completion.
Theology of Evangelization Video Series ▼
These courses provide some background theology for the work of Catholic evangelists. Topics include the covenants, salvation, the call to evangelize, God’s mysterious saving plan, and imitating God in the work of evangelization. Theology of Evangelization is the third and final part of the larger Basic Evangelization Training video series.
INTRO VIDEO
Presented by Mark Hornbacher
Videos: 4 mins 28 secs
COURSE 1
“In many and various ways”: Old Testament Covenants
Presented by Dr. John Bergsma
A covenant is the extension of kinship by oath, a way of making someone a member of your family. By way of six specific covenants recorded in the Sacred Scriptures, God made human beings members of His family.
Videos: 1 hr 05 mins. Practical activities: 1½ hrs (approx.)
COURSE 2
“The fullness of time”: Salvation in Jesus Christ
Presented by Dr. John Bergsma
The new covenant made in the Blood of Jesus Christ fulfills all of the preceding covenants. It is the gift of God Himself in the Holy Eucharist that makes us members of His divine family. This mystery is rooted in human history, but also looks to the glorious future won for us by Christ.
COURSE 3
“What must I do to be saved?”: The Call to Salvation
Presented by Marcus Peter
Man, created in the image and likeness of God, was destined to become like God. Original Sin caused man to lose the divine life of grace. God calls us back to Himself throughout the Scriptures and to follow the moral law and the Gospel of Jesus Christ so that we may be with Him in eternity.
COURSE 4
“As the Father sent me, so I send you”: The Call to Evangelize
Presented by Fr. Patrick Gonyeau
The Lord Jesus calls all of His disciples to evangelize. This happens primarily through living a life of holiness through our state in life. Ordained clergy tend to the ministry of the word and the lay faithful assist the Apostolic ministry by their mission in the secular world.
COURSE 5
“How inscrutable His ways”: The Economy of Salvation and the Role of the Church
Presented by Mark Hornbacher
What is salvation and how does God save us? What is the role of the Church in one’s salvation?
COURSE 6
“Be perfect, as your Father is perfect”: Imitating God in the Work of Evangelization
Presented by Fr. Matthew MacDonald
There are many different ways to evangelize, but all have one thing in common: living the life of holiness. By living this life, we recognize how to be loving, merciful and just to those we meet, knowing that it is about Jesus Christ and not us.