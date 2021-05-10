Basic Evangelization Training Video Series

Introduction to Evangelization Video Series

These courses introduce the fundamentals of evangelization. Topics include the basic meaning of evangelization, identifying the kerygma, how to give personal testimony, the spiritual life of the evangelist, and more. Introduction to Evangelization is the first part of the larger Basic Evangelization Training video series. Videos: 3½ hrs (approx.) Practical activities: 8¼ hrs (approx.)
 

INTRO VIDEO

Presented by Patrick Brennan

Videos: 3 mins 29 secs

COURSE 1

EVANGELIZATION: THE BASICS

Presented by Mary Healy

Evangelization means “to proclaim the good news.” The good news is that God genuinely and passionately desires the salvation of sinners.

Videos: 18 mins 17 secs. Practical activities: 15 mins (approx.)

COURSE 2

INTRO TO THE KERYGMA

Presented by Peter Herbeck

Everyone longs for God, and the gospel of Jesus Christ answers that longing by showing us the way to Him. Kerygma means “preaching,” and is equivalent to the gospel message itself, which should be preached with joy and conviction.

Videos: 38 mins 16 secs. Practical activities: 1½ hrs (approx.)

COURSE 3

INTRO TO CHRISTIAN TESTIMONY

Presented by Joe Philip

Stories are powerful! A personal testimony is a story of conversion to Jesus and His church, shared with another person for his spiritual benefit.

Videos: 18 mins 23 secs. Practical activities: 1½ hrs (approx.)

COURSE 4

BASIC EVANGELIZATION STRATEGIES

Presented by Patrick Brennan

It’s very common to be afraid of sharing our faith with others. But with the help of the Holy Spirit, such fear can be overcome. In the work of evangelization, conversation is central.

Videos: 47 mins. Practical activities: 1½ hrs (approx.)

COURSE 5

INTRO TO THE SPIRITUAL LIFE OF THE EVANGELIST

Presented by Beth Schuele

If we want to be faithful, effective evangelists, we need to have a strong spiritual life. First, this means that we have to pray daily. Prayer is to the soul, what air is to the lungs.

Videos: 53 mins 06 secs. Practical activities: 2½ hrs (approx.)

COURSE 6

INTRODUCTION TO A NEW PENTECOST

Presented by Pete Burak

Because of the life, death, resurrection, and ascension of Jesus Christ, we have access to the life and power of God, the Holy Spirit. On the day of Pentecost, the Holy Spirit first came upon the Church, and equipped her for the work of evangelization.

Videos: 33 mins 19 secs. Practical activities: 1½ hrs (approx.)

WRAPPING UP

Finish up this video series with our final exam and then optionally request a certificate of completion or take our popular Street Ready Phone Interview.

One Good Reason Video Series

These courses explain the “One Good Reason” method of conversational evangelization. You will learn to engage with groups of people including atheists, protestants, and even fellow Catholics. One Good Reason is the second part of the larger Basic Evangelization Training video series. Videos: 5 hrs (approx.) Practical activities: 11½ hrs (approx.)
 

INTRO VIDEO

Presented by Bob Wilson

Videos: 4 mins 30 secs

COURSE 1

INTRODUCTION TO ONE GOOD REASON

Presented by Mark Hornbacher and Brian Lee

Truth is among the highest goods of human life. This is so obvious that almost everyone at least gives lip-service to truth. Few, however, engage in an honest pursuit of the truth, and even fewer do so without hypocrisy.

Videos: 35 mins 43 secs. Practical activities: 1½ hrs (approx.)

COURSE 2

ONE GOOD REASON FOR ATHEISTS

Presented by Pat Flynn

Atheism—the denial of God—is unfortunately quite common. There are four basic kinds of atheism: emotional, intellectual, indifferent and practical. We can use many arguments to respond to atheists.

Videos: 1 hr 09 mins. Practical activities: 2½ hrs (approx.)

COURSE 3

ONE GOOD REASON FOR NON-CHRISTIAN BELIEVERS

Presented by Carlos Bersabe

“All men by nature desire to know” (Aristotle). Despite respective differences, one thing unites “non-Christian Believers in God:” All, at least on some level, recognize and yearn for “something greater.”

Videos: 1 hr. Practical activities: 2½ hrs (approx.)

COURSE 4

ONE GOOD REASON FOR PROTESTANTS

Presented by Bob Wilson

Protestants are baptized Christians but they do not enjoy full ecclesial communion with the Catholic Church. They generally follow the principal figures of the Protestant Reformation of the 16th century…

Videos: 55 mins. Practical activities: 2½ hrs (approx.)

COURSE 5

ONE GOOD REASON FOR CATHOLICS

Presented by Dan Marcum

Many Catholics, for various reasons, have strayed from the faith or completely fallen away. Some have adopted beliefs from the secular world – regarding same sex marriage, birth control, or abortion…

Videos: 1 hr 05 mins. Practical activities: 2½ hrs (approx.)

WRAPPING UP

Finish up this video series with our final exam and then optionally request a certificate of completion.

Theology of Evangelization Video Series

These courses provide some background theology for the work of Catholic evangelists. Topics include the covenants, salvation, the call to evangelize, God’s mysterious saving plan, and imitating God in the work of evangelization. Theology of Evangelization is the third and final part of the larger Basic Evangelization Training video series.
 

INTRO VIDEO

Presented by Mark Hornbacher

Videos: 4 mins 28 secs

COURSE 1

“In many and various ways”: Old Testament Covenants

Presented by Dr. John Bergsma

A covenant is the extension of kinship by oath, a way of making someone a member of your family. By way of six specific covenants recorded in the Sacred Scriptures, God made human beings members of His family.

Videos: 1 hr 05 mins. Practical activities: 1½ hrs (approx.)

COURSE 2

“The fullness of time”: Salvation in Jesus Christ

Presented by Dr. John Bergsma

The new covenant made in the Blood of Jesus Christ fulfills all of the preceding covenants. It is the gift of God Himself in the Holy Eucharist that makes us members of His divine family. This mystery is rooted in human history, but also looks to the glorious future won for us by Christ.

COMING SOON

COURSE 3

“What must I do to be saved?”: The Call to Salvation

Presented by Marcus Peter

Man, created in the image and likeness of God, was destined to become like God. Original Sin caused man to lose the divine life of grace. God calls us back to Himself throughout the Scriptures and to follow the moral law and the Gospel of Jesus Christ so that we may be with Him in eternity.

COMING SOON

COURSE 4

“As the Father sent me, so I send you”: The Call to Evangelize

Presented by Fr. Patrick Gonyeau

The Lord Jesus calls all of His disciples to evangelize. This happens primarily through living a life of holiness through our state in life. Ordained clergy tend to the ministry of the word and the lay faithful assist the Apostolic ministry by their mission in the secular world.

COMING SOON

COURSE 5

“How inscrutable His ways”: The Economy of Salvation and the Role of the Church

Presented by Mark Hornbacher

What is salvation and how does God save us? What is the role of the Church in one’s salvation?

COMING SOON

COURSE 6

“Be perfect, as your Father is perfect”: Imitating God in the Work of Evangelization

Presented by Fr. Matthew MacDonald

There are many different ways to evangelize, but all have one thing in common: living the life of holiness. By living this life, we recognize how to be loving, merciful and just to those we meet, knowing that it is about Jesus Christ and not us.

