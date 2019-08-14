Quick Start Guide

The St. Paul Evangelization Institute

Evangelization Quick Start Guide

Did you know that a 2-minute conversation with someone you have never met can change their life forever? God provides each of us opportunities every day to walk alongside people just as Jesus did on the road to Emmaus. Pope Blessed Paul VI said that “the task of evangelizing all people constitutes the essential mission of the Church. Evangelizing is in fact the grace and vocation proper to the Church, her deepest identity. She exists in order to evangelize.” (Evangelization in the Modern World, 14) This quick start guide will give you some tips to giving away the medals, rosaries, and holy cards in your evangelization starter pack. Keep in mind that our motto is to “Listen, befriend, proclaim, invite, and pray”.

Step 1: Preparation

Step 2: Ice Breakers / Interview

Step 3: Proclamation / Build Faith

Step 4: Prayer Ministry

Prayer examples

Step 5: Post-Prayer Announcement & Invitation

Other Ideas

How to give your testimony

Sharing the Gospel

One Good Reason

